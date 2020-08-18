PCB takes 'difficult decision' to appeal against Umar Akmal ban relief

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the relief granted to beleaguered cricketer Umar Akmal in a corruption scandal.



Akmal, who was originally banned for three years by a disciplinary panel, had his punishment cut by half thanks to an independent adjudicator.

The PCB has now appealed against the decision, with its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer confirming the development.

"The decision to appeal wasn’t an easy one but after reviewing the independent adjudicator’s decision, we had some reservations,” Naseer said.

The PCB COO questioned if the case warranted the slashing of ban on the basis of compassionate grounds. Secondly, he said that Akmal was charged for two separate incidents, for which the bans punishments should not run simultaneously, which is the case right now.

