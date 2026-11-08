Egypt part ways with Hossam Hassan, appoint Ali Maher as new head coach

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan during the match against Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 7, 2026. — Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt have parted ways with head coach Hossam Hassan, with Ali Maher appointed as his successor, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced on Saturday.

Hassan had signed a contract extension until 2030 after guiding Egypt to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup. However, the EFA said the decision to end his tenure came after a review of recent events.

The EFA confirmed the coaching change and officially announced Maher's appointment as Hassan's successor.

"The Egyptian FA thanked Hossam Hassan for his efforts during his time in charge and wished him success in the next stage of his career. The board also appointed Ali Maher as head coach of the national team for the coming period," the governing body said in a statement.

Under Hassan, Egypt recorded their first-ever World Cup victory against New Zealand before defeating Australia on penalties in the round of 32.

However, their campaign ended with a 3-2 defeat against Argentina in the last 16 after surrendering an early advantage.

His tenure also came under scrutiny following a goalless home draw against Angola in a Nations Cup qualifier in September. Hassan's decision to substitute captain Mohamed Salah in the 60th minute attracted criticism.

Maher takes charge after an impressive spell with Ceramica Cleopatra.

Hassan's departure comes after he received a three-match FIFA suspension for criticising the referee following the defeat against Argentina. He leaves having managed 38 matches, recording 21 wins, 10 draws and seven defeats.

Egypt are scheduled to face Malawi twice this month in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.