Pakistan cruise past Maldives to secure first win in SAFF Championship 2026

Pakistan's Najeebullah Bettani (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the SAFF Championship 2026 match against the Maldives at the National Football Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on November 8, 2026. — X

DHAKA: Najeebullah Bettani scored twice as Pakistan cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Maldives in their second Group B fixture of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2026 at the National Football Stadium on Sunday, securing their first win of the tournament.

Pakistan made an aggressive start to the contest, asserting their dominance from the opening whistle and immediately putting the Maldivian defence under pressure.

Their attacking approach paid dividends in the fourth minute when they were awarded a penalty. McKeal Aroon Abdullah stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to give Pakistan an early 1-0 lead.

Unwilling to settle for a narrow advantage, Pakistan continued to dictate proceedings, maintaining possession and creating opportunities through their attacking play.

Their sustained pressure soon yielded another goal as Najeebullah Bettani doubled Pakistan's lead with a clinical finish, further strengthening his side's grip on the contest.

Bettani struck again before half-time to complete his brace and extend Pakistan's advantage to 3-0, putting the Green Shirts firmly in control heading into the interval.

Meanwhile, the Maldives struggled to establish an attacking rhythm, with Pakistan's disciplined defensive organisation preventing their opponents from creating meaningful goalscoring opportunities.

Neither side managed to find the back of the net in the second half as Pakistan maintained their three-goal advantage until the final whistle to seal a comfortable victory.

The win marked a strong response from Pakistan following their narrow 3-2 defeat against arch-rivals India in their opening Group B fixture.

In that encounter, Suhail Ahmad Bhat's early brace helped India establish control before they withstood a spirited stoppage-time comeback from Pakistan to secure victory in the high-octane clash.