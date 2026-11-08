David Ferrer to join Casper Ruud's coaching team in 2027

Spain captain David Ferrer looks on during the doubles match between Spain's Jaume Munar and Pedro Martinez and Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo on September 20, 2026. — Reuters

Former world number three David Ferrer will join Casper Ruud's coaching team for the 2027 season, the Norwegian confirmed after his semi-final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Masters on Saturday.

Ferrer, who is set to step down as Spain's Davis Cup captain following this month's Finals, will work alongside Ruud's father Christian and existing coach Pedro Clar.

The Spaniard, who reached the French Open final in 2013, retired from professional tennis in 2019 before taking up coaching. He previously worked with Germany's Alexander Zverev in 2020 and 2021.

Ruud announced the appointment in an Instagram post following his 6-4 6-4 defeat by Alcaraz, expressing his excitement about the new addition to his coaching set-up.

"Good news travels fast! David Ferrer will be joining the team next year, and needless to say, we're all really excited about what's ahead," Ruud wrote.

The appointment comes at a challenging period for the 27-year-old, who has endured a disappointing 2026 campaign.

Ruud, a three-time Grand Slam finalist and former world number two, has failed to win a title this season for the first time since 2019.

His struggles have also been reflected in the world rankings, with the Norwegian dropping to 23rd after previously establishing himself among the leading players on the ATP Tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the addition of Ferrer is expected to bring valuable experience to Ruud's coaching team as he looks to regain his best form and return to competing for major titles in the 2027 season.