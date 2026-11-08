Elena Rybakina withdraws from WTA Finals, Marta Kostyuk named replacement

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her round of 16 match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

INDIAN WELLS: World number one Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals because of fitness concerns, with Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk named as her replacement, WTA announced on Saturday.

Kostyuk will take Rybakina's place in the eight-player draw and is scheduled to face Linda Noskova on the opening day of the season-ending championships on Sunday.

Rybakina expressed her disappointment over missing the tournament, saying her body was not ready to compete after an eventful season.

"I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year,” Rybakina said in a statement.

"I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

"I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season."

The 2026 season has been particularly successful for Rybakina, who claimed her second Grand Slam title of the year and third overall at the US Open in September.

However, the 27-year-old entered the tournament with fitness concerns after suffering a leg injury at the Cincinnati Open.

She also struggled with physical problems towards the end of the season, withdrawing from the quarter-finals of the Tokyo tournament last month because of a neck injury.

Rybakina's absence is a significant setback for the WTA Finals, where she was due to defend her title.

Meanwhile, Kostyuk will make her debut at the prestigious season-ending championships after enjoying a breakthrough campaign, which included winning the Madrid title and breaking into the world's top 10.