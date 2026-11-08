Hesson's future as Pakistan Test coach to be decided after 2027 World Cup

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson arrives for a press conference at National Stadium in Karachi on September 23, 2026. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not planning to appoint a separate head coach for the national Test team for now, with Mike Hesson expected to continue overseeing the red-ball side until the conclusion of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, the New Zealander will remain Pakistan's red-ball head coach until the end of the WTC 2025-27 cycle and will also oversee the national side during next year's home Test series against New Zealand.

The Test squad players have reportedly been informed about Hesson's red-ball responsibilities, with the 52-year-old also acknowledging to the players that he is willing to continue handling coaching duties in the longest format.

Despite not being appointed as Pakistan's permanent red-ball head coach, Hesson continues to play a significant role in the team's selection matters and changes within the Test squad, sources added.

However, the PCB is expected to decide on Hesson's future coaching responsibilities after the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, when his existing contract with the board is also due to expire.

For the unversed, Hesson was initially handed additional responsibilities for Pakistan's Test team during the national side's recent three-match tour of England, where they suffered defeats in the opening two matches at Leeds and Lord's.

The PCB appointed Hesson as interim head coach following Sarfaraz Ahmed's removal from the position ahead of the third Test in Birmingham. The New Zealander subsequently took charge of the red-ball side while continuing his existing responsibilities as Pakistan's white-ball head coach.

Hesson had earlier expressed his willingness to take up Pakistan's Test coaching role on a permanent basis, citing his passion for the longest format and his belief in the talent available within the country's cricketing system.

“I’d be open to it for sure. I love Test cricket, and I think there’s enough talent within the system in Pakistan that, if we can provide some good direction, we can make some strides forward. It’s certainly not going to happen in a game or two, but I think there’s some skill there that I’d certainly consider looking after,” Hesson said.

His immediate assignment is Pakistan's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13. The second Test will take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21.

Meanwhile, Pakistan currently sit at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 standings, having recorded two wins and seven defeats in nine matches. They have accumulated five points, with a points percentage of 4.63.