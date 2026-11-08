Willy Hutchinson defeats Joshua Buatsi to claim WBC light-heavyweight world title

An undated picture of Scotland's Willy Hutchinson (center). — Instagram/ @willyhutchinson

MANCHESTER: Scotland's Willy Hutchinson claimed the WBC light-heavyweight world title after defeating Joshua Buatsi in a closely contested rematch here at the AO Arena on Saturday.

The 28-year-old secured a majority decision, with the judges scoring the fight 117-112, 115-113 and 115-113, avenging his defeat by Buatsi in 2024.

The bout was initially scheduled for the interim title but was upgraded after American David Benavidez vacated the WBC championship to move up to cruiserweight.

Hutchinson fulfilled a childhood dream with the victory, having written in a book at the age of 13 that he would become a WBC world champion.

An emotional Hutchinson said after the fight: "I was 13-years-old. My dad was working in Sweden. I signed it in a book, I said I will become a world champion. Let's go!"

He also thanked his coach for helping him overcome difficult times, adding: "This man dug me out of a hole that I never thought that I would get out of, so this is all a bonus baby."

Hutchinson controlled much of the contest, using quick combinations and switching stances to frustrate Buatsi, who struggled to repeat the body-shot success that helped him win their first meeting.

The victory improved Hutchinson's professional record to 21 wins and two defeats, while Buatsi suffered only his second loss in 22 fights.

Hutchinson is now eyeing a potential showdown with fellow Briton Anthony Yarde, who was watching ringside.

Addressing Yarde after the fight, Hutchinson said: "He's no walkover but let's go. Him next."

A possible clash with the winner of Dmitry Bivol versus Callum Smith could also put Hutchinson on course for an undisputed title fight in 2027.