U19 Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan bowl out India for modest total despite Rajput's ton

Pakistan pacer Rizwanullah (left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the second Group A match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 against India at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman, on November 8, 2026. — ACC

MUSCAT: Pakistan bowled India out for 208 in 46.3 overs in their second Group A match of the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, India endured a disastrous start as pacer Ali Raza struck on the second delivery of the opening over, dismissing captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck.

The Men in Blue struggled to recover from the early setback, losing two more wickets in quick succession. Raza claimed his second wicket by removing VK Vineeth for eight off 29 deliveries, while Rizwanullah dismissed Yashbardhan Chauhan for one off 11 balls, leaving India reeling at 22-3 in 11.4 overs.

Aaryavir Sehwag was the next to depart after scoring 22 off 30 deliveries, including a boundary and a six, as Niqab Shafiq provided Pakistan with another breakthrough.

Arjun Rajput and Anvay Dravid then attempted to steady the innings with a crucial partnership, helping India cross the 50-run mark. However, their resistance was short-lived as Dravid fell to Niqab after contributing 10 off 16 deliveries, including a boundary.

With India struggling at 70-4, Arjun continued to lead the recovery, bringing up his half-century and building a valuable partnership with Manal Chauhan.

The pair raised a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket, taking India past the 150-run mark. Arjun dominated the partnership, while Chauhan played a supporting role.

Arjun went on to register his maiden Youth ODI century, providing India with a much-needed boost. However, Rizwanullah ended their partnership by dismissing Chauhan for 11 off 19 deliveries, including a boundary.

Rizwanullah then delivered another crucial blow by removing the well-set Arjun, who departed after an outstanding 107 off 85 balls, featuring 11 fours and five sixes. His dismissal left India struggling at 170-7 in 35.2 overs.

Ali Raza returned to claim his third wicket, dismissing Yashveer Goud for four off 14 deliveries, before Niqab Shafiq also completed his three-wicket haul by removing Mohit Ulva, who scored seven off 12 balls, including a boundary.

Mohammad Sayyam then wrapped up India's innings by dismissing Kavya Paresh Patel, who scored 23 off 45 deliveries after hitting one boundary.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq claimed three wickets each, while Mohammad Sayyam chipped in with one wicket.