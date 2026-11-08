Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series trophy unveiled in Islamabad

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (right) pose with the Test series trophy at Rawal Lake in Islamabad on November 8, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The glittering trophy for the upcoming two-match Test series between hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka was unveiled at Rawal Lake on Sunday.

The trophy features a golden cricket ball mounted atop three elongated golden pillars, which rise from a polished base to create a striking and symmetrical design. Its gleaming finish and intricate detailing give it a distinctive and prestigious appearance.

Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The opening Test of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 9 to 13 November, while the second match is scheduled to take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from 17 to 21 November.

The series will mark Sri Lanka's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2019, when the Islanders returned to the country for the longest format after a decade-long absence.

During their previous visit, Pakistan, led by Azhar Ali, secured a 1-0 series victory. The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw before the hosts registered a 263-run victory in the second match in Karachi.

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 59 Test matches. Pakistan have won 23 encounters, while Sri Lanka have secured 17 victories, with the remaining 19 matches ending in draws.

The national side currently sit at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 standings, having recorded two wins and seven defeats in nine matches. They have accumulated five points, with a points percentage of 4.63.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka and Pasindu Sooriyabandara.