Babar Azam responds to Mohammad Yousuf's advice on technical shortcomings

The collage features Pakistan's Test captain Babar Azam (left) and former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf. – AFP

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam has responded to Test legend Mohammad Yousuf's advice to seek specialised coaching overseas to address his technical shortcomings, expressing his willingness to learn from the former batter if he reaches out to him.

Recently, Yousuf recently urged Babar to seek specialised coaching at a cricket academy in England or Australia amid concerns over his recent form and technical issues.

The former Pakistan batter also advised Babar against playing first-class cricket until he rectifies his technical shortcomings, warning that continued struggles in domestic cricket could further dent his confidence and affect his career.

"I don't think Babar Azam should be playing first-class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialised coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career," Yousuf wrote on X.

"Send him to an academy in England or Australia. He is still Pakistan's top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now," he added.

Responding to Yousuf's remarks during the pre-series press conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Babar acknowledged that learning was a continuous process and expressed his respect for the former cricketer.

"As you said, the process of learning never ends. I haven't contacted him yet. I believe he has reached out to people on social media, but not to me. If he contacts me, God willing, I will learn from him. He is a legend and Pakistan's greatest batter," Babar said.

The right-handed batter also addressed questions about his recent dismissals, explaining that there could be different reasons behind getting out and that dismissals were an inevitable part of the game.

"You can get out at any time and in different ways. It is not necessary that you will always get out in the same pattern or in the same manner. There can be different reasons, but that is part of the game," he stated.

Babar further emphasised that he takes personal responsibility for his dismissals, acknowledging that he considers every failure his own responsibility rather than attributing it to external factors.

"In my case, whenever I get out, I consider it my fault. It is my responsibility and my shortcomings. Everyone has their own perspective and way of thinking," he added.