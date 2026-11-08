Babar Azam explains Pakistan’s strategy for next World Test Championship cycle

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam speaks during a media conference ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 8, 2026. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has stressed the importance of providing opportunities to young players as the national side look to build a competitive Test team for the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with an emphasis on striking the right balance between youth and experience.

Speaking to the media at a pre-series press conference ahead of the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar said Pakistan had adopted a new approach following their tour of England, with a greater focus on developing a team for the future.

“Everyone wants answers to their questions. Our team is very young. After the England tour, we decided to take a different approach and look towards the future,” Babar said.

The right-handed batter acknowledged that Pakistan were almost out of contention in the ongoing WTC cycle, adding that the team's primary focus had shifted towards preparing for the next edition.

“We are almost out of contention in this year's World Test Championship, so our focus is now on the next cycle. We are preparing for the upcoming Test Championship and have taken a different approach to build a competitive team,” he stated.

Babar further emphasised the need to develop a strong combination by integrating emerging talent with experienced campaigners, while allowing younger players to establish themselves at the highest level.

“We are trying to strike the right balance between senior and junior players to develop a strong combination. We want to give young players the opportunity to express themselves and deliver good performances in Test cricket,” he added.

The Pakistan captain expressed optimism that the team's new approach would help them improve, while reiterating that their immediate attention remained on the upcoming series.

“This approach will hopefully take our team to a different level. We will remain focused on the upcoming matches. It is a combination of senior and junior players, and InshaAllah, you will see a different team,” he said.

The 32-year-old also expressed satisfaction with the team's preparations, saying the players had worked well together during their training session ahead of the series opener.

“We had a practice session yesterday, and all the players are working well together. InshaAllah, we will try to execute our plans effectively in tomorrow's match,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday added four players to the national men's Test squad for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka, which begins on Monday in Rawalpindi.

According to the cricket board, fast-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal, pacers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan, and batter Muhammad Tayyab Arif have been added to the squad, while Abdullah Fazal and Ali Usman have been released.

Fazal and Usman were part of Pakistan's initial 14-member squad announced last month. The PCB had earlier indicated that two fast bowlers would be added following the conclusion of the three-day practice match between PCB Patrons XI and Sri Lanka.

However, the selectors opted to bring in four players, all of whom represented PCB Patrons XI in the recently concluded tour match.

Although the PCB did not specify the reasons behind Fazal and Usman's release, it attributed the selection of the four new additions to their impressive performances in domestic cricket.

Updated Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Babar Azam (captain), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.