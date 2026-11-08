India win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2026

Indian captain Lakshya Raichandani (second from right) flips the coin as Pakistan's Farhan Yousaf answers the call ahead of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat, Oman on November 8, 2026. - ACC

MUSCAT: India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second Group A fixture of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan U19: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf (c), Niqab Shafiq and Rizwanullah.

India U19: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (wk), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan.

Head-to-head

The arch-rivals have faced each other 30 times in Youth ODIs, with India holding the advantage with 17 victories, compared to Pakistan’s 12. One match ended in a tie.

Their most recent meeting came during the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup earlier this year in Bulawayo, where India defeated Pakistan by 58 runs.

India posted 251 runs before bowling Pakistan out for 193, securing a comprehensive victory.

Matches played: 30

Pakistan won: 12

India won: 17

Tied: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan return to the youth 50-over format following an impressive 3-1 series victory over England U19 in their recent Youth ODI series.

The Green Shirts also began their U19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in their opening Group A fixture.

Pakistan will also draw confidence from their recent record against India, having won three of their last five encounters. This includes a commanding 191-run victory in the final of the previous edition of the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, India will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum after securing a dominant 3-0 clean sweep against Australia U19 in their recent three-match Youth ODI series.

Pakistan U19: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

India U19: W, W, W, L, L