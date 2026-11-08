Ilia Topuria grateful to brother for stopping Gaethje fight

An undated photo of Ilia Topuria and his brother Aleksandre Topuria (first from left). — Reuters

Ilia Topuria has thanked his brother for throwing a towel during his lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250.

In June 2026, Gaethje nearly ended Topuria’s MMA career by scoring one of the upsets of the year, dominating the Spaniard before forcing a corner stoppage in the main event of UFC White.

The aftermath was harsh of Topuria, not only he suffered first defeat of his MMA career, lost his lightweight title, but also sustained multiple injuries, including fractures to both orbital bones and his nose. Despite the setback and painful injuries, however, “El Matador” tried to maintain a positive outlook.

“I never really cried, I never was really sad,” Topuria told One on One MMA.

“It happened. It is what it is. I’m not gonna torture myself because of what happened. It was sad; it was a shitty situation. Just imagine, in one of the most important moments of my life, I had four broken bones. I had my two orbital bones broken, I had my nose broken, I had my foot broken.

“So I was in front of the President of the United States, in front of a lot of people, in front of millions and millions of people behind the cameras, and I was almost blind. I couldn’t breathe [without] a lot of pain. It was a weird experience, but at the same time, I’m glad I had that experience, because it taught me that it doesn’t matter how hard life can punch you or treat you or whatever; life continues.

“You can let yourself live with the experience of the past and with all the things that happened to you, and you just have to keep going. That’s life. You don’t always win.”

Ilia Topuria was officially handed a fourth-round TKO defeat after his brother threw a towel to stop the fight between rounds because he could no longer see properly. Topuria believes the decision ultimately saved his career.

“Listen, in myself, me personally, I wouldn’t say, ‘Stop it,’ but I respect the decision that my brother took in that moment,” Topuria added.

“I would do the same. Because I couldn’t see. I couldn’t open my eyes. In the second round — I don’t remember if it was in the second or third round — when the doctor came in and just asked me, ‘Can you see?’ I’m like, I can’t see. I’m sweating; I have my eye full of blood. I feel like I have thousands of crystals in my eye. So weird.

“Listen, I dedicated my entire life to this sport. I saw many sparring sessions, many fights. I’ve done this for my entire life, but I never saw someone with two orbital bones broken, two bones broken, with his foot broken, in a fight.

“That was so weird, like, I remember the thoughts I had in the fight. Like, ‘Why, in one of the most important moments in my life, I can’t see, I can’t breathe, it’s so weird. And I have a guy in front of me that has everything but not good intentions. He wants to take my head off.’ It’s a weird place to be.”