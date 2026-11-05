Towhid Hridoy's record knock gives Bangladesh lead over West Indies in second Test

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy celebrates reaching his double century during the third day of their second Test against West Indies at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on November 7, 2026. — AFP

SYLHET: Towhid Hridoy's monumental 242 not out powered Bangladesh to a slender first-innings lead of 30 runs over West Indies on the third day of the second Test here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The pulsating third day commenced with Bangladesh resuming their first innings from 88/3 through Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim in response to West Indies' 356 all out.

Hridoy and Rahim laid the foundation for a dominant day of cricket by stretching their overnight partnership for the fourth wicket to 73 runs, which Jomel Warrican ultimately broke in the opening session by dismissing the experienced wicketkeeper batter, who walked back after scoring 34.

Rahim's dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Bangladesh, who were already without injured Shadman Islam, lose three more wickets at an alarming rate and consequently slipped down to 184/7 before the lunch break.

But Hridoy stood his ground firmly and kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly. The middle-order went on to put Bangladesh into the lead with an unbeaten 242 off 359 deliveries, studded with 22 fours and 11 sixes, which is now the highest individual Test score for the country, surpassing the previous record of 242, set by his teammate Rahim against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Towhid Hridoy was notably supported by lower-order batters Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed, who contributed with 22 and 12, respectively, helping Bangladesh finish with 386 all out in 111.5 overs and secure a slender 30-run lead over West Indies.

Warrican spearheaded West Indies' bowling charge in the first innings with four wickets for 104 runs in his 41 overs, followed by Jayden Seales with two, while Shamar Joseph, Justin Greaves and Roston Chase made one scalp apiece.

With a 30-run deficit to counter, the visitors could bat for four overs in their second innings and reached 7/0 as openers Brandon King and Joshua de Silva made five and two, respectively.

The opening duo will resume West Indies' second innings on the penultimate day as the touring side still trail Bangladesh by a further 23 runs with all 10 wickets intact.