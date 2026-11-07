Alcaraz beats Ruud to set up Paris Masters final against Shelton

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating US player Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre on November 6, 2026. — Reuters

World number three Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to make it to his first Paris Masters final.

The Spaniard, who fought back from two match points down in the quarter-final, has now reached the final at seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments on the calendar.

Alcaraz started slowly with few unforced errors in his first Paris semi-final before shifting the momentum towards himself.

He converted his third break point to move 4-3 ahead before closing out the first set with an ace and a hold to love.

Ruud smashed a forehand into the net in the second set, allowing Alcaraz to serve for the match. The 23-year-old did not waste the opportunity, sealing victory with another ace.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion is the first Spaniard to make it to the Paris Masters final since David Ferrer in 2013, and he aims to lift his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy of the season after losing his only final to Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Ben Shelton in the final, who rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, reaching the third ATP 1000 final of his career.

US Open finalist Shelton made two errors into the net and hit a forehand wide as Van Assche, who is ranked 47th in the world, took advantage of these errors to win the only break in the first set to go 6-5 up. The Frenchman was backed by a passionate home crowd, with drum beats and chants.

However, Shelton’s 17 unforced errors in the first set proved costly, but he found his rhythm in the second. Drawing the 22-year-old Frenchman into long rallies and forced him into mistakes before breaking serve to take a 4-2 lead and eventually claim the set.

Shelton struggled early in the third set, landing wide twice as Van Assche went ahead with a 3-1 lead with a break. But the American turned the match again in his favour, winning four games in a row while the opponent found it difficult with double faults and netted forehands.