Ben Shelton beats hometown hope Van Assche to reach Paris Masters final

Ben Shelton of the U.S. reacts during his semifinal match against France's Luca van Assche at Plénitude Arena in Nanterre on November 7, 2026. — Reuters

World number four Ben Shelton rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and make it to the Paris Masters final on Saturday, reaching the third ATP 1000 final of his career.

US Open finalist Shelton made two errors into the net and hit a forehand wide as Van Assche, who is ranked 47th in the world, took advantage of these errors to win the only break in the first set to go 6-5 up. The Frenchman was backed by a passionate home crowd, with drum beats and chants.

However, Shelton’s 17 unforced errors in the first set proved costly, but he found his rhythm in the second. Drawing the 22-year-old Frenchman into long rallies and forced him into mistakes before breaking serve to take a 4-2 lead and eventually claim the set.

Shelton struggled early in the third set, landing wide twice as Van Assche went ahead with a 3-1 lead with a break. But the American turned the match again in his favour, winning four games in a row while the opponent found it difficult with double faults and netted forehands.

"Either way (it is) a really tough match-up, two guys who are playing really good tennis right now," Shelton told reporters.

"Casper's played outstanding this week from beginning to now...

"Obviously, Carlos speaks for himself winning the title last week (in Vienna), he's playing great indoor tennis and entertaining tennis as well."

Ben Shelton is the first American to make it to the Paris Masters final since Jack Sock won it in 2017. The 24-year-old will hope to clinch his third ATP 1000 title on Sunday, as he previously won the Canadian Open twice.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in the second semi-final later in the day.