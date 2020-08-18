MS Dhoni super fan Chacha Chicago would no longer attend Pak-India matches

Bashir Bozai (L) poses with M.S. Dhoni (R). Photo: File

Chicago-based Pakistani Mohammad Bashir Bozai has announced that he would no longer watch Pakistan-India contests at ICC events after his beloved cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, Press Trust of India reported.

Bashir aka ‘Chacha Chicago’, like many super fans, traveled the globe to watch the two neighbours play but the eyebrow-raising part was that the Karachi-born cheered for his Indian idol rather than for the Men in Green.

His actions were not only noticed by Dhoni, but by angry Pakistani fans too as he revealed that he was subjected to verbal abuse which did not deter him from cheering for Dhoni.

"This one time in Birmingham, the Pakistani fans hurled choicest of abuses at me and even called me a 'Gaddar' (traitor). I had to ignore all of it. I love both countries and humanity comes first anyway," he said.



"Dhoni has retired and so have I. I don't see myself travelling for cricket again with him not being around. I loved him and he loved me back."

The Dhoni admirer said that he plans to visit the legend in his native residence Ranchi with another super fan.

"I will go to his house in Ranchi when things get normal (post COVID-19 pandemic). That is the least I can do to wish him all the best for the future. I will also ask Ram Babu (another super fan, from Mohali, to come with me)," he said.

Meanwhile, he also shared some heartfelt moments with the 2011 World Cup winner.

"During the Asia Cup in 2018, he took me to his room and gave me his jersey. That was really special just like the two times when he gave me his bat," he said.

"This particular incident during the 2015 World Cup I can never forget. I was there for a game in Sydney and was sitting in the sun, it was extremely hot.

"Suresh Raina came from nowhere and gave me sunglasses. He said 'it is from Dhoni bhai not me'. I smiled back at him."

