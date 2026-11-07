Atal, Rahmanullah extend Afghanistan's strong response to Zimbabwe in first Test

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal celebrates reaching his century during the third day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 7, 2026. — ACB

SHARJAH: Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah both scored centuries to help Afghanistan substantially reduce the massive first-innings defeat against Zimbabwe on the third day of their first Test here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At the stumps on the third day, Afghanistan were 402/7 in 125 overs in response to Zimbabwe's 504 all out and thus were only trailing by a further 102 runs, with captain Rahmat Shah and No.9 batter Zia-ur-Rehman unbeaten in the middle.

The third day of the series opener got underway with Afghanistan resuming their innings through Atal and Rahmanullah with the scoreboard reading 113/1 in 35 overs.

Atal and Rahmanullah continued their dominance over the Zimbabwean bowlers and stretched their overnight second-wicket partnership to 206 runs, which saw both batters bring up their respective centuries.

Graeme Cremer eventually gave Zimbabwe the much-needed breakthrough in the second session by getting Atal caught behind, who walked back after scoring 105 off 213 deliveries, laced with six fours and three sixes.

Rahmanullah was then involved in a brief 31-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Shah until having an agonising end to his monumental knock as he got run out after top-scoring for Afghanistan with 113 off 188 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and a six.

His dismissal, however, sparked a brief middle-order collapse as Afghanistan lost two more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped down to 275/5.

But skipper Shah stood his ground firmly and eventually received ample support at the other end in the form of Ikram Alikhil.

The duo thus launched an astounding recovery by putting together a 65-run partnership for the sixth wicket until Alikhil fell victim to Cremer after scoring an important 40-run knock.

Shah was then involved in another crucial partnership for Afghanistan when he raised a 55-run stand for the seventh wicket with No.8 Qais Ahmad, who contributed with a 37-ball 29, before falling victim to Newman Nyamhuri.

The skipper could then single-handedly add seven runs to Afghanistan's total during his eighth-wicket partnership with lower-order batter Zia-ur-Rehman, unbeaten on zero, before stumps were drawn at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At the culmination of the third day, skipper Shah was just shy of his well-deserved century as he was unbeaten on 94, having faced 194 deliveries and smashed 13 boundaries. He will resume Afghanistan's response on the penultimate day alongside Zia-ur-Rehman.

Nyamhuri has been the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, having taken four wickets for 62 runs in 23 overs, while Cremer has claimed two.