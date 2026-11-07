Bangladesh stun Sri Lanka to keep U19 Asia Cup 2026 hopes alive

Bangladesh players celebrate during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat on November 6, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Half-centuries from SK Jarif Siyam and Ahsan Al Mumin, followed by a collective bowling effort, propelled Bangladesh to a comprehensive 45-run victory over Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh piled up 245 runs before being bowled out in 49.4 overs in the high-stakes match, which followed their 113-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in the campaign opener.

Leading the way for Bangladesh was middle-order batter Al Mumin, who top-scored with an anchoring 82 off 98 deliveries, studded with four sixes and two fours, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Al Mumin was followed by opener Jarif Siyam, who made an 83-ball 51 with the help of five boundaries, including a six. The duo also shared a crucial 63-run partnership for the third wicket.

Sethmika Seneviratne was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he took four wickets for just 52 runs in his 9.4 overs, followed by Gimhan Mendis with three, while Kaushika Kumarasinghe bagged two.

Set to chase a 246-run target, Sri Lanka's batting unit faltered and could yield 200 runs before getting bowled out in 46.1 overs despite a half-century from Senuja Wekunagoda and thus succumbed to their first defeat in the eight-team continental tournament.

Wekunagoda waged a lone battle for Sri Lanka in the run chase and top-scored with a gutsy 85 off 95 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and two sixes, but remained deprived of ample support from the other end, as Rehan Peiris and Lithma Perera, both 19, were the next-best run-getters.

For Bangladesh, Rubay Islam Rizon, Sheikh Atiqur Rahman, Tafiul Alam Tamim and Robiul Hasan Anik picked up two wickets each, while Jarif Siyam chipped in with one scalp.

In another Group B match of the U19 Asia Cup 2026, played simultaneously at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Afghanistan romped to a resounding 10-wicket victory over Malaysia.

Afghanistan captain Sohail Khan Zurmati's decision to field first paid dividends as Noor Ali Niazai's six-wicket haul helped them book Malaysia for a meagre total of 42 in 22.3 overs.

Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran waged a lone battle for Malaysia with his cautious 20 off 33 deliveries and remained their top-scorer.

He was also the only Malaysian batter to breach double figures against the ruthless Afghanistan bowling attack, led by Niazai, who picked up six wickets for just seven runs in his 9.3 overs.

Niazai was supported by Amir Hamza, who bagged two wickets, while Bilal Salimankhil chipped in with one scalp.

The outcome of Saturday's Group B fixtures of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 meant Afghanistan consolidated their position at the summit of the standings with four points in two matches, while Malaysia have been knocked out of semi-final contention after losing both of their first two games.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's victory over Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive and lifted them to the second position in the Group B standings due to a superior net run rate to the Island nation, who slipped down to third.

Bangladesh next face Malaysia in their last group-stage fixture on Monday, while Sri Lanka will take on leaders Afghanistan the same day.

The outcome of the matches will determine which two teams out of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will advance into the semi-finals.