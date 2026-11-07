Tyson Fury responds to Oleksandr Usyk trilogy snub

Oleksandr Usyk (right) delivers a punch to Tyson Fury (left) during their match on December 22, 2024. — Reuters

Tyson Fury has responded to Oleksandr Usyk’s trilogy snub, saying the Ukrainian “wants a big payday and I am the man to give him that.”

The 40-year-old recently announced that he will move back to the cruiserweight division to chase undisputed status, a feat he has already achieved once before, but Fury is not buying the verdict and is still not giving up hope on fighting him for a third time.

Usyk recently told DAZN: “I cleaned out heavyweight and now I’ll go back to my weight. Now [I weigh] 96/97kg. Today there is change at heavyweight, if I have an opportunity at cruiserweight, I’m back. It’s a big fight because Benavidez is a big champion. When I have an opportunity, I take this opportunity. This is life.”

Fury, however, remains unconvinced and is unwilling to change his stance, insisting that the Ukrainian will only fight again if the ‘Gypsy King’ is his opponent.

"I do not think that is going to happen (Usyk moving down to cruiserweight). If it is not me then Oleksandr Usyk will not be fighting again. Definitely not,” Fury told Michelle Joy Phelps.

"I just think he wants a big payday and I am the man to give him that. Whether he does or not… I do not know. I cannot see him dropping down to fight (David) Benavidez. And I cannot see him fighting random fighters for no money. Not at 40 years of age (fighting for the glory of the titles). You are fighting for the glory of the paycheque.”

Tyson Fury added that he had recently held talks with Oleksandr Usyk, saying he offered the Ukrainian the chance to replace Joshua should something happen, but Usyk declined.

“I actually spoke with Oleksandr to say ‘if Joshua does not fight, we will do it.’ And he said he was busy," Fury said. "He has gone on holiday with his family, but he could do a fight in March. So, maybe we do that in March," Fury added.