India edge past New Zealand in rain-hit second ODI

India's Gurnoor Bar (right) celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Mitchell Santner during their second ODI at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on November 6, 2026. — BCCI

WELLINGTON: Gurnoor Baar's four-wicket haul propelled India to a narrow four-run victory over New Zealand in the rain-hit second ODI of the five-match series here at the Hnry Stadium on Saturday.

The victory bolstered the visitors' lead to 2-0 over New Zealand in the five-match series, the third fixture of which will be played in Hamilton on Tuesday.

In a match that was initially reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain, India captain Shubman Gill's decision to field first paid dividends as the Baar-led bowling attack bowled out the home side for a modest 134 in 41 overs despite Daryl Mitchell's half-century.

The batting all-rounder waged a lone battle for the hosts and top-scored for them with a cautious 55 off 104 deliveries with the help of five fours.

He shared a crucial 59-run partnership for the sixth wicket with captain Mitchell Santner, who contributed with a 38-ball 31, while top-order batter Henry Nicholls (11) was the only other to amass double figures.

Baar spearheaded India's bowling charge with sensational figures of 4/30 in his 10 overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets each.

In response, India could only bat 26 overs and had reached 113/7 before another rain hindrance, which did not allow further action at the Hnry Stadium.

The touring side were found four runs ahead of New Zealand as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method and thus won the fixture by a narrow margin.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer remained the top-scorer for India in the pursuit with an anchoring 30 off 46 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six, followed by wicketkeeper KL Rahul and experienced opener Rohit Sharma, who chipped in with 26 and 23, respectively.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher made one scalp.