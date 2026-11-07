PZL Season 1 enters decisive stage with semi-finals, grand final set for tonight

Four teams remain in contention for inaugural title as 64-team tournament offers Rs15.55 million prize

By Web Desk
November 07, 2026
DJ Sports' players pose for a picture with former Pakistan cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed (third from left) after qualifying for the PZL Season 1 semi-finals in Karachi on November 6, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: The inaugural season of the Pakistan Zindabad League (PZL) will reach its conclusion on Saturday, with two enthralling semi-finals and the grand final scheduled to be played here tonight.

The tournament, which commenced on October 26, featured 64 teams from across the city competing in a knockout format. Following a series of matches, four teams have secured places in the semi-final stage.

The day's proceedings will begin with a closing ceremony at 7 PM, followed by the first semi-final at 9 PM, in which Noor CC will take on DJ Sports. The second semi-final, scheduled for 10:30 PM, will see SS Sports face Cyclone Sports.

The winners of both semi-finals will progress to the grand final later in the night to compete for the inaugural title. The tournament offers a prize of Rs15,555,555 to the winning team.

The league, a joint initiative of Ali Sheikhani and Zafar Abbas, General Secretary of JDC Foundation Pakistan, was organised with the aim of providing a platform to emerging cricketers, particularly those who play street and neighbourhood cricket but often lack access to professional facilities and opportunities to showcase their talent.

All matches, including the semi-finals and grand final, will be telecast live on Geo Super. Teams have been instructed to report to the venue at least one hour before their respective matches.

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