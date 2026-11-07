Gael Monfils named France’s Davis Cup captain

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looks on as France's Gael Monfils poses with an award from Roland Garros after losing his first-round match against France's Hugo Gaston in Paris on May 25, 2026. — Reuters

Gael Monfils has joined France’s team as captain for Davis Cup, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced on Saturday.

Former world number six Monfils officially bid farewell to tennis in October after bowing out of the US Open in the second round in September, ending a 22-year professional career that included two Grand Slam semi-final appearances.

However, Monfils will remain involved in tennis, taking charge of France's Davis Cup team as captain for their qualifying campaign in February. He replaces Paul-Henri Mathieu, who led France to the quarter-finals last year.

“I am immensely proud to become captain of the French team. This blue jersey means so much to me,” Monfils said in a statement.

The 40-year-old featured for France in eight Davis Cup campaigns, securing 12 wins of his 15 singles matches. One of his standout performances came in the 2014 final, where he defeated Roger Federer in straight sets, although France lost the tie to Switzerland.

Monfils was missing from the France winning team in their 10th Davis Cup title in 2017, but said he was keen to add to their trophy cabinet as captain, a non-playing role.

"I want to build a genuine team-based project and create the momentum that will enable us to win titles together," he added.

Gael Monfils delivered an emotional farewell to the sport on November 3, dedicating a heartfelt message to his young daughter Skai while thanking fans in Paris for making his career an unforgettable journey.

The 40-year-old had planned to bring his career to an end at this week's Paris Masters but instead retired quietly last month following the end of his marriage to fellow tennis player Elina Svitolina.

Monfils received a memorable send-off in the French capital, with former French tennis stars Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon, Richard Gasquet and Benoit Paire joining him on court for a special ceremony.