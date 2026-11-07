Tickets for second Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test in Lahore go on sale

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha plays a shot during the second day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on July 17, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The ticket sale for the second and last Test of the series between home side Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium from November 17 to 21, went live on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced.

According to the cricket board, the ticket sale for the aforementioned fixture got underway at 4 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST), meaning the fans will now be able to purchase the tickets at the designated express centres of a courier company in the city.

The PCB also shared the price structure of the tickets for the second Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test, which will be available for PKR 200 in the General, First-Class, Premium and VIP enclosures for all five days of the fixture in a bid to facilitate cricket fans.

Meanwhile, tickets for the VIP enclosure, located in the stadium's main building, will cost PKR 1000 per person per day. Fans can also purchase seats in the Far-End Box for PKR 5,000 per person per day.

Notably, the ticket sale for the Test series opener between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13, has already been underway since November 5.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka*, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anjala Bandara, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.