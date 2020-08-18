Don't run like your dad: Sarfaraz Ahmed tells son in gully cricket video

Sarfaraz Ahmed's son Abdullah in action. Screengrab from video

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video of his son Abdullah Sarfaraz hitting an impressive shot in a game of gully cricket.

To top it off, the former captain cheekily advised his son to not "run like abba [father]" as the three-year-old hilariously slipped midway while trying to make it back to the crease.

However, considering that Abdullah is merely three years old, the minor flaw in his game was ignored as Twitteratis showered the little one with praises.

