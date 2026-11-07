New York Mets re-sign Robert Stock to one-year contract for 2027 season

New York Mets pitcher Robert Stock throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Aug 31, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York Mets have re-signed right-handed pitcher Robert Stock to a one-year contract, the Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise announced on Friday.

Stock made seven starts and one relief appearance for the Mets during the 2026 season, finishing with a 1-3 record and a 5.93 earned run average (ERA) across 30⅓ innings.

The right-hander enjoyed a notable moment during his comeback season when he secured his first Major League win since 2019, having previously achieved the feat with the San Diego Padres.

He delivered 5⅓ scoreless innings in a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on August 31st, marking an important milestone in his return to the big leagues.

However, Stock's season was cut short after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on September 16th, retroactive to September 13th, because of numbness in his fingers.

The pitcher revealed that he was taking medication to manage the condition, which developed as a consequence of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent in March.

He also explained that the numbness would typically begin after he had thrown around 60 to 70 pitches in a game.

Stock has had a lengthy career, representing eight Major League organisations while also playing in South Korea, Mexico and for the independent Long Island Ducks.

Across 65 MLB appearances, including 10 starts, he has recorded a 3-7 win-loss record and a 5.20 ERA for the Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Mets.

Meanwhile, the Mets announced on Thursday that they will wear a memorial patch on their uniform sleeves next season to honour former pitcher Jerry Koosman.

Koosman, a two-time All-Star who played a key role in the Mets' historic 1969 World Series triumph, died on Sunday aged 83.