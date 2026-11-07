Jamal among four players added to Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Pakistan's Aamir Jamal looks on during the second day of their second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on January 4, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday added four players to the national men's team's squad for the two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence on Monday in Rawalpindi.

According to the cricket board, fast-bowling all-rounder Aamir Jamal, pacers Ali Shabbir and Saqib Khan, alongside batter Muhammad Tayyab Arif, have been added to the squad, while Abdullah Fazal and Ali Usman have been released.

Fazal and Usman were named in Pakistan's 14-member initial squad announced last month, which the cricket board had shared would be bolstered by the addition of two pacers following the three-day practice match between PCB Patrons XI and Sri Lanka.

The home side instead brought in four players into the initial squad, all of whom represented PCB Patrons XI in the recently concluded tour match.

Amongst the four cricketers, Shabbir, Saqib and Tayyab have yet to make their international debuts, while Jamal has represented the national team in nine Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is.

Although the PCB did not disclose the reason for releasing Fazal and Usman, it cited impressive performances in the domestic circuit as the reason for adding Jamal, Shabbir, Saqib and Tayyab.

"Aamir, who has played nine Tests, three ODIs and six T20Is for Pakistan, was recently player of the final in President’s Trophy Grade-I, where his bowling figures of seven for 32 and 55 with the bat turned the tables in favour of eventual winners Markhor IT Solutions," the PCB said in a statement.

"He also led Lahore Whites in the opening round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold and snapped three wickets while scoring 74 and 23.

"Right-hand batter Tayyab also impressed in the Departmental first-class tournament where he led Kingsmen Academy and scored 727 runs in seven matches at an average of 66.09, including three centuries in his maiden season.

"19-year-old fast bowler Ali has played eight first-class matches and taken 22 wickets. He also picked up three wickets against Sri Lanka.

"Saqib played an instrumental role in Karachi Blues’ title run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 by taking 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.60 with a best of seven for 34."

Updated Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Ali Shabbir, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Muhammad Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas, Saqib Khan and Saud Shakeel.