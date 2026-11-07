Khamzat Chimaev reveals who he wants to fight next

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center on May 9, 2026. — Reuters

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has set his sights on a title fight against the winner of the proposed clash between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

Chimaev has not returned to the Octagon since losing his middleweight title to Strickland by split decision at UFC 328 in May.

Despite the defeat, the 32-year-old remains determined to reclaim his belt and believes he deserves an immediate title opportunity.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Chimaev insisted that his next fight should be against the winner of Strickland's proposed title bout with Imavov.

“It should be the winner because I’m the No. 1 contender, and I didn’t lose that match. People say I lost the match, but I’m the real champion,” Chimaev said.

The former champion also took aim at Strickland, who is reportedly waiting for a new contract after expressing dissatisfaction with his UFC pay.

“He’s always crying about something, so I’m just being ready. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Maybe the UFC wants me to face the winner of the fight, so I just want to take my belt back very soon. If it happens soon, I’m going to fight soon, as well,” Chimaev said.

Chimaev has expressed his frustration at being away from the Octagon since May and is eager to return to action.

It is pertinent to mention that while waiting for his next UFC opportunity, he has been taking wrestling bouts in RAF. However, regaining his middleweight title remains his main priority.