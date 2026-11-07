Brazilian club Santos appoint Neymar’s father as new CEO

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar talks with his father, Neymar Snr (L), while in the stands on August 5, 2017. — Reuters

Brazilian club Santos have appointed Neymar's father and agent, Neymar Sr., as their new chief executive officer, the club announced on Friday.

Neymar Sr. has played a significant role in managing his son's career and is the founder of NR Sports, an agency that holds the rights to the Santos forward's name and image.

According to Brazilian media reports, his contract will run until December. However, he is expected to remain in the position if Santos president Marcelo Teixeira wins re-election next month.

Santos are currently ninth in the Brazilian Serie A standings, having collected 47 points from 34 matches.

Announcing the appointment, Teixeira said the club had been working to improve its position and strengthen its management structure.

"We have been working daily to find solutions and alternatives to improve Santos's situation and strengthen our management," Teixeira said in a statement.

"The arrival of Neymar Sr. as the new CEO represents one more step in this process. I am confident that, with his experience and knowledge, we will be able to move forward even further and, together, build an ever-stronger club."

Neymar, who previously represented Barcelona and Paris St Germain, returned to his boyhood club Santos in 2025.

He remains Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, with 80 goals in 130 international appearances.

The forward was part of Brazil's squad at this year's World Cup in North America.

However, in late July, he said he no longer wished to represent the national team, weeks after suggesting his international career had come to an end following Brazil's last-16 defeat by Norway.