Thomas Tuchel reveals improved relationship with England star Jude Bellingham

England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference on November 6, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that his previously ‘up and down’ relationship with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is now in a good place, insisting he enjoys working with the influential player.

The pair have experienced a turbulent relationship since Tuchel took charge of England in 2025, with questions surrounding Bellingham's place in the national team.

Tuchel previously apologised after revealing that his mother found some of the midfielder's on-field behaviour "repulsive".

Bellingham also lost his place in England's starting line-up before the World Cup, raising doubts about his involvement in the tournament in North America.

However, the 23-year-old eventually regained his place and impressed during England's run to the semi-finals.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tuchel acknowledged their past differences but insisted things had improved.

"It was a bit of an up and down (relationship) of course, but we are in a good place," he said.

"I love to be his coach, he's a top player, a very influential player and I think it goes both ways."

Meanwhile, Tuchel has named Bellingham's younger brother Jobe in his squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder could join Jude in becoming the first pair of brothers to represent England together since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007.

Tuchel revealed that Jude had regularly encouraged him to monitor his brother's progress.

"Jude was always like 'watch him, watch him, he's good, he can make it!'" Tuchel said.

He added that Bellingham was now happy with his role, fully committed to the team and looking forward to sharing the England camp with his brother.