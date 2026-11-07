Kristaps Porzingis steps away from basketball due to fitness concerns

An undated picture of Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis. — Reuters

Golden State Warriors centre Kristaps Porzingis has announced that he is stepping away from basketball, admitting that his physical condition is preventing him from performing at the level he expects of himself.

Although the announcement does not amount to an official retirement, the Warriors can still use his $20 million salary in a potential trade ahead of February's deadline, according to team and league sources.

Porzingis expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Warriors to reach a mutually acceptable solution regarding his future with the franchise.

"I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense," Porzingis wrote in a social media post on Friday.

The Latvian signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with Golden State in late June and had intended to play this season.

However, he revealed that his body failed to respond as he attempted to increase his workload ahead of training camp.

Two days before the Warriors' first practice, Porzingis informed general manager Mike Dunleavy over the phone that he would not report to the team.

The franchise initially allowed him to remain away for two weeks before arranging a meeting in early October.

However, Porzingis subsequently left the team again and has now decided to step away from the NBA entirely.

The Warriors have stopped making payments towards his $20 million salary, a decision neither the player nor the players' association has challenged.

Nevertheless, the franchise has no intention of cancelling his contract and continues to explore potential trade opportunities.

Porzingis, who has struggled with persistent health problems since contracting a viral illness in Boston two seasons ago, has also suffered several leg injuries during his 11-year NBA career.