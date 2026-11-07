WTA chair apologises to Pegula over broadcast private comments on Andreeva

An undated picture of world number five Jessica Pegula. — Reuters

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) chair Valerie Camillo has apologised to Jessica Pegula after private comments made by the American about fellow player Mirra Andreeva were accidentally broadcast during a live stream of a practice session.

Pegula called Andreeva a "diva" during a private conversation with her coach following a practice session ahead of the WTA Finals on Wednesday.

She also said the French Open champion "needs to be humbled" and criticised her coach Conchita Martinez for encouraging her behaviour.

However, the conversation was broadcast after the WTA failed to inform players that microphones were operating on the practice courts.

Camillo described the incident as "regrettable and unacceptable", confirming that all audio recording equipment had since been removed from practice areas.

"I want to specifically apologise to Jessica Pegula and [coach] Mark Knowles," she added.

"What happened was regrettable and unacceptable. Jess is one of the WTA's best advocates and biggest stars. She does not deserve this distraction."

Pegula later described the incident as "unfortunate" and said the WTA players' council supported calls for greater privacy.

Speaking to international media, the world number five said players had raised concerns about increasing surveillance and audio recording at tournaments over the past few years.

"I know for broadcasting that it's great for fans, but I think we've seen a couple incidents now throughout the year, [the] last couple of years really, where it just seems highly unnecessary," she said.

She added that the incident could help players push for stronger privacy protections.

The issue has previously been raised by Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek, who criticised the level of behind-the-scenes surveillance at major tournaments.