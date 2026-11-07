Jorge Jesus denies blame for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement

This collage of picture shows Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo. — Reuters

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has insisted he feels no guilt over Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football, admitting he was surprised by the forward’s announcement.

The 41-year-old brought his illustrious Portugal career to an end on Thursday after making a record 234 appearances and scoring 146 goals for his country.

Ronaldo’s announcement came less than a month after he was handed a 30-day suspension and fined €255 by the Portuguese Football Federation following an incident in which he left the national team camp after a disagreement with Jesus.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after naming his squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales, Jesus dismissed suggestions that he was responsible for the captain’s decision.

"No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me," Jesus said. "It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups.

"We also talked about it a few times. And if it was going to happen. But no, I don't feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision."

Jesus added that he had expected Ronaldo to return to the national team and was prepared to include him in his latest squad.

"I thought he would return," Jesus said. "I certainly intended to call him up.

"He felt that this was the right moment to leave, and that must be respected."

The Portugal coach also praised Ronaldo’s contribution to the national team, describing him as a global and national icon.

Ronaldo captained Portugal to Euro 2016 glory and helped them win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, leaving behind a remarkable international legacy.