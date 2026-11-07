Alcaraz saves two match points to beat Fritz, reach Paris semi-finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. on November 6, 2026. — Reuters

PARIS: Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points to produce a remarkable comeback victory over Taylor Fritz and reach the Paris Masters semi-finals for the first time here at at the Accor Arena on Friday.

The world number two recovered from a set down to defeat the American 6-7(10), 7-5, 6-3, ending Fritz's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals.

Fritz, ranked 12th in the world, was close to securing only his second victory in eight meetings with Alcaraz but failed to convert two match points.

His defeat means Spain's Rafael Jodar will claim the final available spot at the ATP Finals, which begins on November 15.

Alcaraz will next face either Casper Ruud or Nuno Borges for a place in the final four.

The Spaniard initially looked comfortable after securing an early break in the opening set. However, Fritz fought back to force a tie-break, where Alcaraz squandered three set points before the American eventually took the advantage.

Alcaraz continued to struggle in the second set, saving four consecutive break points before Fritz moved 4-3 ahead.

The American then earned two match points but could not capitalise as Alcaraz found his rhythm to turn the contest around.

With the Paris crowd backing him, Alcaraz claimed the second set before establishing a 4-1 lead in the decider and sealing victory on his first match point.

Earlier, third seed Ben Shelton defeated fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals, where he will meet Frenchman Luca van Assche.

Shelton's victory ended Paul's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals, while Frances Tiafoe secured the remaining qualification spot.