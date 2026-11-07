Malignaggi warns Usyk over 'crazy' decision to face Benavidez

This collage of photos shows former heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and David Benavidez. — Reuters

Paulie Malignaggi has said that Oleksandr Usyk's ‘crazy’ decision to fight David Benavidez could backfire as a Roy Jones Jr. move.

The 40-year-old recently announced that he will move back to the cruiserweight division to chase undisputed status, a feat he has already achieved once before.

Usyk is eyeing a blockbuster fight with David Benavidez, a Mexican champion, but many are shocked at his decision.

Victory would mark another major milestone for Usyk and further enhance his legacy.

However, former world champion Malignaggi believes the decision could backfire for the veteran.

Malignaggi, speaking to talkSPORT, said that he believes it is a risk that could see Usyk follow a similar path to Roy Jones Jr.

"That is crazy. It is interesting. I'd say it's an interesting, interesting take on his part,” he said.

"And we've seen guys try to drop down from heavyweight before, like Roy Jones did at the end of his career. Usually cutting a lot of weight at the end of your career, you end up going back to a weight class where you once were.

"Sometimes it's very, very difficult, especially if you've grown into the new weight class. Can Usyk be the guy to drop back down and keep the same strength that he had before at cruiserweight?

"We saw Usyk at cruiserweight was amazing, unbelievable. So there is always a chance."

Jones Jr. was highly effective at cutting weight, but his move back down to light-heavyweight ultimately marked the beginning of his decline.

After shedding 20 lbs of muscle and faced Antonio Tarver in November 2003, reclaiming the championship via majority decision in a gruelling fight.

The American was then handed a knockout defeat in their subsequent rematch and never looked the same again in the division.