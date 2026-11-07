Zidane hands Pagis maiden call-up as he names second France squad

France coach Zinedine Zidane during the press conference on September 18, 2026. — Reuters

Zinedine Zidane on Friday announced his second squad as France head coach, with uncapped Paris FC forward Pablo Pagis getting his first call-up for the Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Ibrahima Konate and Marcus Thuram return to the team for the first time since the World Cup.

Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe also returned after missing France's last three matches with a knee injury.

Several players, including Ousmane Dembele, William Saliba, Manu Kone, Jules Kounde, Maghnes Akliouche, Maxence Lacroix and Esteban Lepaul, are all ruled out due to injuries.

France will test Italy on Thursday in Milan and take on Turkey on Sunday in Bordeaux.

Les Bleus only need a draw against Italy to secure a Nations League quarter-final berth.

France are top of Group One with 10 points. Italy are second on 7, just ahead of Belgium on 6, while Turkey sit bottom without a single point.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Guillaume Restes (Toulouse), Robin Risser (Lens).

Defenders: Andy Diouf (Inter Milan), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool), Pierre Kalulu (Juventus), Ibrahima Konate (Real Madrid), Adrien Truffert (Bournemouth), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Leny Yoro (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Lucas Da Cunha (Como), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain).

Forwards: Bradley Barcola (Liverpool), Desire Doue (Paris St Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Pablo Pagis (Paris FC), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).