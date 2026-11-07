Mohammed Shami retires from Test cricket

India's Mohammad Shami bowls during the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London on June 7, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: India's right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday announced calling time on his glittering Test career, bringing an end to a 13-year journey which began and culminated on November 6.

Shami, whose last red-ball appearance for India came at the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia, played a total of 64 matches for the Men in Blue, in which he picked up 229 wickets at a formidable average of 27.71.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on his official social media handles on the anniversary of his Test debut, which he made against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on November 6 in 2013.

In his video statement, the right-arm pacer recalled the ups and downs he went through during his Test career before thanking his coaches, trainers and physios for their support during the 13-year journey. He also specifically thanked his fans for giving a "boost" to his name.

"In this 13-year journey, this cap, this ball, made me Mohammed Shami. All the ups and downs, I did fall, I did get hurt, I did get injured. But I stood up again for this badge," Shami said in a video he posted on his social media handles on the anniversary of his Test debut.

"So, this 13-year journey has been very good. And my coaches, trainers, physio, editing teams, and whoever has contributed a little, I would like to thank all of them.

"Especially the fans. The name that the cricket fans have made, the boost they give to this name, it will always be remembered. The biggest thanks to all of you, to all the fans who had so much love for cricket and made this name reach here.

"So, I got this [his Test cap] on 6th November, and today is 6th November. So, let's end this 13-year journey here today. I made my debut today, and today I am taking retirement."

The right-arm pacer, who has not played any form of international cricket since the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, clarified that he will continue to play white-ball cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic tournaments.

"I am leaving this, but I will continue to play white-ball cricket, whether it is IPL or domestic. And if it is needed for fitness, I will continue to play days cricket, but with international Test cricket. So, this was the journey so far. I started it today, and I am ending it today."