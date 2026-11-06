Manchester United boss Carrick offers injury update on Baleba ahead of Villa game

Manchester United's Carlos Baleba receives medical attention after sustaining an injury at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 3, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick on Friday provided an update on midfielder Carlos Baleba, saying he will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League victory against AS Roma.

Carlos was taken off soon after half-time during United’s 3-2 comeback victory over Roma on Tuesday.

The Cameroon international had a brilliant run into Roma’s area and was very close to scoring but pulled up clutching the back of his leg before he could get his shot away.

He left the pitch with a member of the medical staff and was replaced by Youri Tielemans.

“Carlos we don’t know exactly [the severity], but it’ll be a number of weeks yet,” Carrick said, in Friday's pre-match press conference.

“Definitely not this week and not over the international break, it will be a little bit longer yet.”

Baleba has played seven times for the Red Devils in all competitions since completing his summer move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Carrick also provided an update on left-back Patrick Dorgu, saying he remains a doubt for Sunday's Aston Villa game in the Premier League despite returning to training following a hamstring problem.

Manchester United currently sit 17th in the Premier League standings, above the relegation zone only on goal difference, with just seven points from nine games. They have also endured their longest winless streak since 1984.

The win against Roma in the Champions League was the Red Devils’ first victory in 10 games across all competitions.

Michael Carrick’s side are seeking their first Premier League win since August.