Peshawar, FATA, Multan register first-round victories at QeAT 2026-27

FATA's Mohammad Farooq poses for a picture after the third day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 match against Lahore Whites at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad on November 5, 2026. — PCB

The opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2026-27 concluded across four venues, with Peshawar, FATA and Multan winning their respective matches on Monday.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Mohammad Wisal's four-wicket haul propelled Peshawar to an innings and 25-run victory over Faisalabad.

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad resumed their second innings from 54/1 with a 190-run deficit, but could add 165 more to their overnight score despite Awais Zafar's half-century and were thus bowled out for 219 in 96.3 overs.

Awais remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad with a gutsy 65 off 117 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and a six, while captain Ali Shan contributed with a 71-ball 31.

Wisal spearheaded Peshawar's bowling charge in the second innings with four wickets for just 37 runs in his 20 overs, followed by Mohammad Amir Khan and Maaz Sadaqat with two each, while Niaz Khan and Sajid Khan chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In another first-round QEAT 2026-27 match, four-wicket hauls from Shahid Aziz and Afaq Afridi helped FATA thump Lahore Whites by a massive margin of 241 runs at the Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad.

At the commencement of the decisive final day, Lahore Whites resumed their 412-run pursuit from 40/4 through Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Mohsin, but could add 130 more to their overnight score for the loss of the remaining six wickets and were thus bowled out for 170 in 43.1 overs.

Lahore Whites' overnight pair of Babar and Mohsin made a cautious start to the final day, as the duo batted sensibly to stretch their fifth-wicket partnership to 58 runs until Mohsin fell victim to Shahid Aziz after scoring a 43-ball 31.

Babar was then involved in a brief 13-run partnership for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Zain Bin Farooq until Shahid struck again, getting the star batter caught behind, who walked back in distress after scoring 42 off 78 deliveries with the help of six fours.

Zain and all-rounder Aamir Jamal then made notable contributions to Lahore Whites' total with 44 and 23, respectively, but their efforts were insufficient in helping the side avoid a thumping defeat.

Shahid and Afaq jointly led FATA's bowling charge with four wickets each, while Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one scalp.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Hasan Hafeez's six-wicket haul, followed by unbeaten half-centuries from Uzair Mumtaz and captain Imam-ul-Haq, led Multan to a resounding 10-wicket victory over Islamabad on the final day of their first-round QEAT 2026-27 fixture.

The pulsating final day commenced with Islamabad resuming their second innings from 163/6 but could add 66 more to their overnight score for the remaining wickets and were thus bowled out for 229 in 65.5 overs.

Captain Azan Tariq was the only notable run-getter for Islamabad on the final day as he made a 36-ball 33 with the help of five boundaries, while their tailenders Kaleem Dil (13), Muhammad Musa and Mohammad Qaiser, both 11, also contributed in double figures.

Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Multan as he took six wickets for just 65 runs in his 17 overs, followed by Moheer Saeed with three, while Aamer Yamin chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Multan made light work of the 118-run target as they chased it down in 26.2 overs without losing a wicket, with both openers Uzair and skipper Imam scoring unbeaten half-centuries.

Imam top-scored for Multan in the second innings with a 76-ball 64, closely followed by Uzair, who made 50 off 85 deliveries.

At the National Ground in Islamabad, Omair Bin Yousuf's unbeaten century helped defending champions Karachi Blues salvage a draw against Sialkot Blues in their first-round QeAT 2026-27 match.

The holders resumed the pursuit from 2/1 and went on to pile up 225 more to their overnight score for the loss of just three wickets and thus finished at 227/4 in 77 overs before the stumps on the final day.

Leading the way for Karachi Blues was middle-order batter Omair, who top-scored with an unbeaten 100 off 161 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries, followed by captain Rameez Aziz, who made 53 not out from 116 balls.

The duo also shared an unbeaten 142-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which helped Karachi Blues recover after the defending champions had been reduced to 85/4 following the dismissal of Saifullah Bangash, who made 41.

For the unversed, the second round of the QeAT 2026-27 will run from November 9 to 12 across four venues in three cities.