Afghanistan make spirited start after Bennett leads Zimbabwe to mammoth total

Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal watches the ball after playing a shot during the second day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 6, 2026. — Afghanistan Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah scripted a solid start for Afghanistan in response to Zimbabwe's mammoth first-innings total on the second day of their first Test here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the stumps on the second day, Afghanistan were well-placed at 113/1 in 35 overs, trailing by a further 391 runs, with Atal and Rahmanullah unbeaten on 55 and 50, respectively.

Afghanistan, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Abdul Malik (two) in the sixth over with just 14 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Rahmanullah joined Atal in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to put together an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the second wicket to close out the second day on a high for the hosts.

Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe resumed their first innings from 326/5 and went on to add 178 more to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets to ultimately finish at 504 all out in 134.3 overs, courtesy of a monumental century by captain Brian Bennett.

Bennett scored 128 off 206 deliveries, studded with 11 fours, while veteran Brendan Taylor remained their top-scorer with a 168-ball 131.

The skipper also shared two important partnerships for Zimbabwe with all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and wicketkeeper batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, who contributed with 54 and 44, respectively.

Lower-order batter Graeme Cremer later ensured Zimbabwe breached the 500-run barrier with a handy 34-run cameo, which came off 51 deliveries and featured four boundaries.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem and Qais Ahmad bagged three wickets each, followed by Zia-ur-Rehman with two, while Ziaur Rahman and Hashmatullah Shahidi made one scalp apiece.