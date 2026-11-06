Mohammad Amir clarifies 'slogger' remark about Abhishek Sharma

The collage features former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and Indian batter Abhishek Sharma. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has clarified his controversial remarks about India opener Abhishek Sharma, explaining why he described the left-handed batter as a “slogger” during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Amir addressed the criticism in a recent conversation with Indian journalist, who questioned his decision to use the term while commenting on Sharma's batting approach on a major television platform.

Explaining his choice of words, the former pacer said his remarks had been misunderstood, adding that the term carried a different connotation in Urdu.

“‘Slogging’ is the same in English, but in Urdu, you could describe it as ‘chalana’ because he goes after every ball rather than holding back,” Amir said.

“People misunderstood my comment. What I meant was that he tries to hit every ball, and players with that approach carry a higher risk,” he added.

Amir had sparked debate ahead of the high-profile T20 World Cup encounter between arch-rivals Pakistan and India when he described Sharma as “just a slogger” during an appearance on Geo News' special programme Haarna Mana Hai.

Offering his assessment of the Indian opener's batting technique, Amir questioned his consistency and suggested that his aggressive approach left him vulnerable to failure.

“From what I have seen of him so far, in my opinion — if I'm being completely honest — he looks like a slogger to me. He just tries to hit every ball. If it connects, it connects. But most of the time, the chances of failure are higher,” Amir had said.

The former Pakistan international also pointed to Sharma's inconsistent returns, arguing that his high-risk approach did not always produce substantial scores.

“You must have noticed that he might play eight innings and score in only one of them, while in the others he gets 10, 15, 0, 20. The way he swings the bat, there doesn't seem to be much technique — it's more like, ‘Just give me the ball and I'll swing.’ Technically, I haven't found him very sound,” Amir added.

However, the left-arm pacer acknowledged Sharma's ability to turn matches around when his aggressive approach pays off, while reiterating that his batting style carries considerable risks.

“I'm giving an honest opinion. I'm also saying that on the day it comes off, it really comes off — and he can hurt any team. But his game is very high risk. Secondly, he even struggles against a good slower ball,” he said.