India storm past Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2026 campaign opener

India's Aaryavir Sehwag plays a shot during their ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup match against Nepal at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on November 6, 2026. — ACC

AL AMERAT: Ishan Sood's three-wicket haul, followed by half-centuries from Aaryavir Sehwag and captain Lakshya Raichandani, propelled India to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Nepal in the Group A match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket on Friday.

India captain Raichandani's decision to field first paid dividends as his team's Sood-led bowling unit booked Nepal for a modest total of 128 in 42.3 overs despite Darsh Sonar's gutsy knock.

Sonar waged a lone battle for Nepal with the bat as he top-scored with a cautious 43 off 93 deliveries with the help of one six and a four. He also shared a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Aashish Luhar, who made a notable contribution with a 45-ball 29.

Besides the duo, only opener Niraj Kumar Yadav could amass double figures against a disciplined Indian bowling attack, making a 48-ball 20.

Sood spearheaded India's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/18 in his 10 overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match. Besides him, Arjun Rajput also took three wickets, followed by Yashveer Goud with two, while Manal Chauhan and Kavya Paresh Patel chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, India made light work of the 129-run target as they chased it down without losing a wicket and 185 balls to spare, courtesy of unbeaten half-centuries from openers Sehwag and skipper Raichandani.

Sehwag, who dominated the match-winning opening partnership, top-scored for India with a blistering 70 not out from 52 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes, while Raichandani made an unbeaten 53 off 63 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries.

The 10-wicket victory put India at the summit of the Group A standings of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 due to a superior net run rate to arch-rivals Pakistan, who beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets in their campaign opener.

After winning their respective campaign openers, the two traditional rivals are scheduled to take on each other at the same venue on Sunday.