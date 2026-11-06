Pakistan squad kicks off training for home Test series against Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas bowls in the nets during their training session at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad on November 6, 2026. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Friday held their first training session here at the Islamabad Club for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 9 to 21.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of five national cricketers, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, Arafat Minhas and Saud Shakeel, who are a part of the Pakistan squad for the upcoming assignment, took part in the training session.

The PCB further shared that the national cricketers participated in several batting, bowling, and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaches during the two-hour session.

With just two days remaining before the commencement of the series opener in Rawalpindi, two players are set to be added to Pakistan's initial 14-member squad following the three-day practice match between PCB Patrons XI and Sri Lanka, which the visitors won by 142 runs.

Meanwhile, the national players, part of the Pakistan squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka, currently participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2026-27, including captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Ghazi Ghori, are scheduled to link up with the contingent today.

It is pertinent to mention that the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will get underway with the opening fixture, scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 9 to 13.

The subsequent Test will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here from November 17 to 21.

Pakistan Test squad

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas and Saud Shakeel.