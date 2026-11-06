ECB to raise concerns over Afghanistan Premier League funding at ICC meetings

Team Paktia brand ambassador Waqar Younis (left), captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz (centre) and head coach Azhar Mahmood discuss matters during the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) draft at the Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on November 3, 2026. — X/@theaplt20

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will raise concerns over the funding of the proposed Afghanistan Premier League (APL) at upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, while the captain of Afghanistan's refugee women's team has urged overseas players to reconsider their participation in the tournament.

The APL held its inaugural player draft on Tuesday, with England internationals Moeen Ali and Alex Hales among eight English players securing contracts. The tournament is scheduled to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 27.

However, the league is yet to receive ICC sanction, with the approval process still underway. Meanwhile, owners have so far been confirmed for only three of the five franchises.

Earlier this year, the ICC established a new franchise leagues subcommittee, which includes ECB chief executive Richard Gould, to review its sanctioning regulations.

The regulations cover minimum requirements for staging events, including anti-corruption and anti-doping measures, as well as comprehensive background checks and due diligence on franchise owners.

England have not played bilateral cricket against Afghanistan because of the Taliban government's restrictions on women and girls. ECB chair Richard Thompson described the situation as "gender apartheid" last year, a term also used by Amnesty International and United Nations experts.

The ECB is also preparing to question the financial arrangements behind the proposed league at ICC meetings scheduled to take place in Indonesia next year.

Speaking to The Cricketer magazine, Gould expressed concern that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) could be using ICC funding to finance a men's franchise competition, while other cricket boards had supported the Afghanistan refugee women's team's tour of England earlier this year.

"It does concern us because Afghanistan relies largely on ICC funding," Gould said.

"I think they take about $14 million a year from the ICC. It constitutes probably over 80% of their income. We know that they don't have a domestic TV market. They don't have the ability to sell tickets.

"I'm worried that they're using ICC money to fund the Afghan Premier League when all of the other members are funding Afghan women's cricket. And that doesn't seem right to us. So, that is something that we will be working on over the next few weeks."

The ICC declined to comment on the matter. However, it is understood that the governing body considers its revenue distribution model, approved by the ICC board in 2023, to be a separate issue from the sanctioning of a new franchise competition.

Meanwhile, the ECB intends to issue No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to the eight England players who have signed contracts for the APL.

The decision is partly driven by potential legal complications surrounding restraint-of-trade regulations, as none of the players involved are centrally contracted to the ECB. Refusing them permission to participate could therefore expose the board to legal challenges.

Gould described the ACB's decision to hold the player draft before securing ICC sanction as putting the ECB in a "difficult position". He added that he preferred to focus on the regulatory process rather than criticise players who had signed up for the competition.

However, he confirmed that the ECB would speak to the players before the tournament to ensure they understood the implications of their involvement.

Gould's remarks came as Nahida Sapan, captain of the Afghanistan refugee women's team during their tour of England this summer, urged overseas cricketers to reconsider their decisions to participate in the proposed league.

Speaking on the BBC's Stumped podcast, Sapan expressed disappointment over the involvement of foreign players, arguing that they had missed an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with Afghan women and girls.

"I feel really disappointed that foreign players have chosen to take part in this league. Foreign players had a real opportunity to stand with millions of Afghan women and girls by choosing not to participate.

"It may have seemed like a small action, but it could have sent a powerful message and put pressure on those responsible. This is not about being against cricket or Afghan men's cricket. It is about standing up for basic human rights," she said.