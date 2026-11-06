WATCH: Babar Azam smashes bat in anger during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match

Lahore Region Whites batter Babar Azam smashes his bat against the pitch in frustration after his dismissal on day four of the first-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026-27 match against FATA Region at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 6, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam was visibly frustrated after his dismissal while representing Lahore Region Whites against FATA Region in the first-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Gold 2026-27 at the Diamond Cricket Ground on Friday.

The incident occurred on the final day of the match, with Lahore Region Whites chasing a daunting target of 412 runs in their second innings.

Babar, who had scored 42 off 77 deliveries, including six boundaries, was dismissed in the 34th over while facing Shahid Aziz. The right-handed batter edged a delivery towards the slip cordon, where a fielder completed the catch to send him back to the pavilion.

Clearly frustrated with his dismissal, Babar expressed his anger by smashing his bat against the pitch before walking back towards the pavilion.

This was not the first occasion during the match that the experienced batter had shown his displeasure following his dismissal. On the second day, Babar appeared visibly unhappy with an umpiring decision that resulted in his dismissal during Lahore Region Whites' first innings.

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 28th over, bowled by pacer Afaq Afridi. Babar appeared to leave the delivery, but wicketkeeper Rehan Afridi completed the catch behind the stumps. Following an appeal from the bowler, the on-field umpire raised his finger to signal the batter's dismissal.

However, Babar appeared unconvinced by the decision and pointed towards his thigh pad, seemingly indicating that the ball had struck his pad rather than his bat before being caught by the wicketkeeper.

The 32-year-old eventually walked back to the pavilion after scoring 28 off 40 deliveries, which included six boundaries.

Babar's return to domestic cricket comes after a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter managed 118 runs in five matches at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21, failing to register a half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.