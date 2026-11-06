Ton-up Usman Khan helps Pakistan beat UAE in U19 Asia Cup campaign opener

Pakistan openers Usman Khan (right) and Jahangir Bilal exchange fist bumps during their first match of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 against UAE here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Muscat, Oman on November 6, 2026. — ACC

MUSCAT: Ton-up Usman Khan helped defending champions Pakistan cruise to a nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group A opener of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Friday.

Pakistan comfortably chased down the 225-run target, losing just one wicket in 37.3 overs, courtesy of a match-winning century from opener Usman Khan and a valuable half-century from Jahangir Bilal, ensuring a winning start to their title defence.

The duo made a commanding start, putting together a 153-run opening partnership, with both batters scoring half-centuries. However, the impressive stand was eventually broken when Jahangir was dismissed for an excellent 60 off 87 deliveries, including six boundaries.

Meanwhile, Usman remained in sublime form and led from the front with an outstanding batting display, bringing up his fourth century in Youth ODI cricket.

Pakistan sailed past the target with Usman remaining unbeaten on 139 off 120 deliveries, an exceptional knock featuring 21 boundaries and one six. Abdul Qadir provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 20 off 19 balls, including one four and a six.

Earlier, batting first, the UAE were bowled out for 224 in their allotted 50 overs, with a late fighting knock from number eight batter Noorullah Ayobi and valuable contributions from Yayin Kiran Rai and Zainullah Rehmani helping them post a competitive total.

Ayobi top-scored for his side with 70 off 55 deliveries, striking three fours and six sixes, while Kiran Rai contributed 47 off 74 balls, including seven boundaries.

Rehmani added 28 off 44 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Ahmed Khudadad chipped in with 16 off 21 balls, including two boundaries.

Mohammad Sayyam spearheaded Pakistan's bowling attack with figures of 3/37 in his 10 overs. Hasnain Abbas Dar, Rizwanullah and Ali Raza claimed two wickets apiece, while Niqab Shafiq chipped in with one.