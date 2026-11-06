Nepal to host ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff in December

Nepal players celebrate after defeating Scotland during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on February 17, 2026. — ICC

KATHMANDU: Nepal will host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff from December 4 to 21, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday.

Eight teams will compete in the round-robin tournament for the remaining four places in the 10-team Global Qualifier for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Hosts Nepal will kick off their campaign against Italy at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground on the opening day, while Namibia and Uganda will face each other simultaneously at the Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground.

Canada, Kuwait, Jersey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the other teams competing in the Qualifier Playoff.

Six teams have already secured their places in the Global Qualifier: West Indies, Ireland, the United States, Scotland, the Netherlands and Oman.

West Indies and Ireland earned direct qualification as the highest-ranked teams outside those that have automatically qualified for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, excluding full-member co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the USA, Scotland, the Netherlands and Oman secured their places after finishing among the top four teams in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2.

Commenting on the tournament, ICC General Manager of Events and Operations Gaurav Saxena said the Qualifier Playoff was a crucial stage in the qualification pathway for the 2027 World Cup.

"The Qualifier Play-off is a crucial stage in the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, and I am sure all eight teams will be eager to seize this opportunity and secure a place in the next stage.

"Associate cricket is vital to the continued growth and global development of our sport. Competitions such as this provide teams with valuable opportunities to showcase their talent, gain experience and raise their standards.

"The progress these teams have shown in recent years is encouraging, and I am confident we will witness some exciting and competitive cricket. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams the very best," he said.

The team that wins the Global Qualifier will secure direct entry into the group stage of the 2027 World Cup, while the sides finishing second, third and fourth will advance to the newly introduced Super Series.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from November 2 October to 21, featuring 14 teams competing in 57 matches across 12 venues.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff fixtures