Pak vs Eng: Would love to play in Pakistan: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root holds the Wisden Trophy following his side's 2-1 Test series victory over the West Indies. Photo: AFP

England Test captain Joe Root has said that he would love to visit Pakistan for a series after bowling legend Wasim Akram said that the English must tour the Asian country to reciprocate their visit amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan are currently touring England under unusual circumstances, with players staying in a bio-secure environment and matches being played behind closed doors.

The second of three-match series ended in a draw on Monday and following the game, Root expressed his desire to pay a visit to Pakistan for a short series.

"I'd love to go and visit Pakistan," he said in an online media conference.

"It'd be a great opportunity to go and play there personally. Unfortunately, it's not my decision to make but Pakistan is a wonderful country to go and play cricket. The wickets look nice and flat as well, which would be a nice change to what we've just played on here," he said.

England have not visited Pakistan since 2005 due to security concerns and have played Pakistan’s home series at UAE since then.

They are now scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022 but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to have the English side tour for a short series before the scheduled tour.

"You could see the emotion back in Pakistan when Test cricket was there, last year. I'm also speaking to a few of the players, how much it meant to them as well. They really appreciated being able to playback in Pakistan too," Root said when asked about the return of Test cricket in Pakistan.



However, Root has said that it may be problematic due to their tight schedule.

"But, again, with such a busy schedule already backlogging due to Covid-19 it is interesting to see how that would work."

A frustrating week

Meanwhile, the captain also spoke about the delays due to the bad light rule during the second Test at Southampton and said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look into the matter.

“We found ourselves in a very strange position this week with bad light playing a major factor, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a game be affected by bad light as much as this, which is very frustrating. The ground-staff have done everything they can and thankfully we got some cricket today. I do think it’s hard to blame the umpires here. I think it’s something bigger that needs looking at higher up the chain,” Root said.

“Maybe there has to be a minimum standard of floodlights and play on throughout with a slightly lighter red ball rather than a dark Dukes ball. But until those things change from the ICC, the umpires have to follow the rules that are in front of them and as players, we have to do as we’re told,” he added.

He also suggested the possibility of starting earlier than 11am to make up time for the lost overs.

“You don’t necessarily have to start every day at 10.30am, but maybe if you need to make time up, that’s something you could look at throughout the game so light isn’t as much of an issue. It’s a possibility, I suppose. Something to maybe look at," he said.

