Curry reveals Kerr’s message that sparked Warriors’ turnaround

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Second from right) points as he walks to the free throw line during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Nov 2, 2026. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry has revealed on Thursday that how a message from head coach Steve Kerr following the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing 0-3 start helped inspire their impressive turnaround this season.

The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games with a convincing 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday, improving their record to 6-3.

Reflecting on the team's early struggles, Curry recalled Kerr's message following their defeat to the Phoenix Suns on October 24th, when the coach urged his players to remain committed to the process.

“It was in Phoenix, I think he was talking about after that game, I know a lot of guys didn’t play, but he just mentioned sticking with the process and the things that he’d noticed on film and just the feel in games, like we were really close to being able to put together, you know, winning performances,” Curry said.

The Warriors' superstar also highlighted encouraging signs from their narrow defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, believing the team had started developing a stronger identity despite their early setbacks.

“And the Memphis game, again, inside the last four minutes, the way that those guys played in Phoenix and then how we’ve been playing since, it’s just small building blocks of an identity of how this team is supposed to compete,” Curry said.

“And I think the biggest part is he just was proud of how hard we were playing. And everybody’s taking on that challenge as well when they come in the game.”

Since losing their opening three games, Golden State have secured victories over Denver, Minnesota, the Lakers, LA Clippers, Phoenix and Miami.

The Warriors will next host the Orlando Magic on Saturday before welcoming the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.