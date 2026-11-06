Devon Conway ruled out of ODI series remainder against India

New Zealand's Devon Conway watches the ball after playing a shot during their first ODI against India at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand's experienced wicketkeeper batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of their ongoing five-match home ODI series against India due to a concussion.

Conway suffered the concussion due to a collision with teammate Matt Henry while both cricketers were attempting to take a catch during the team's training session for the ODI series opener, which India won comfortably by five wickets here at Eden Park on Wednesday.

Consequently, both Conway and Henry received immediate medical attention on-site, including head injury assessments. The left-handed batter was then taken to A&E for further examination, which confirmed a concussion.

Notably, Conway was initially deemed unavailable for the first ODI, while, as per the latest development shared by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the wicketkeeper batter has been ruled out of the entirety of the series.

The NZC further shared that left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was initially selected for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India, has now been brought in for all four remaining fixtures, and will link up with the Blackcaps squad on Friday in Wellington.

"Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday," the NZC said in a statement.

"Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for ODIs four and five, will assemble with the squad today in Wellington to replace Conway," it added.

Meanwhile, experienced pacer Henry, with whom Conway was involved in the accident, has been cleared of concussion, and the 34-year-old will thus be available for selection for the remaining matches.

"Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion."